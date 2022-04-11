Gulf Island Fabrication Donates $20,000 to Relay for Life

Gulf Island Fabrication recently donated $20,000 to Relay for Life to help further cancer research through the American Cancer Society.

The company has made strides with fundraising for Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society. It’s the personal loss of employees at the business that led to the desire to do more when it comes to fighting cancer. Manager of Purchasing and Steel Sales Dustin Landry spearheaded a community relations team, along with Dean Dupre, a few years ago after realizing the company haven’t participated in much community outreach, “We wanted to get back out there, show them who we are, to get back into the community and start doing things,” he said. They try to participate in outreach programs once a month whether it’s in fundraising or cooking. “We try to make sure we do something at least once a month to create a positive spin and to show what we’re personally about doing here,” he said.

A part of the outreach initiatives is an annual golf tournament the company puts on to raise money specifically for the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life. The tournament is in honor of the company’s Operations Manager Hayes Adams’ wife, Mrs. Patti Adams, who lost her battle with cancer a few years ago. This year, the March 19 tournament raised $20,000 for Relay for Life.

Cancer also hit close to home for Landry. He lost his mother-in-law six years to the disease and said that is his main reason behind wanting to dedicate his time to the cause. He said it’s rewarding and was humble when asked about his role with the initiative. “ It’s rewarding,” he said, “ and that’s where I get my satisfaction from knowing we did something to help people.”

