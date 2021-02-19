Gulf Island Fabrication to hold career fair for Houma shipyard jobs, aims to fill over 100 positions

Gulf Island Fabrication will conduct a career fair Feb. 25 for a variety of available positions in its shipyard workforce near Houma. The company is creating 106 new direct jobs to accommodate recent orders for marine vessel construction.

The company career fair, supported by LED FastStart®, will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at Fletcher Technical Community College, 224 Weatherford Drive, Schriever. The event will be held in the BP Integrated Production Technologies building, behind the main campus building.

Workers can apply here for available positions, which include welder, tacker, ship fitter, pipe fitter and foreman. Applicants attending the career fair should bring updated résumés. Gulf Island will be making contingent job offers the day of the event to those candidates that are selected during the interview process.

Job seekers can register here to participate in the career fair virtually. A Gulf Island representative will be available for online interviews in the event’s virtual booth from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures, modules and marine vessels, and a provider of project management, hookup, commissioning, repair, maintenance and civil construction services. The company’s customers include U.S. and international energy producers; refining, petrochemical, LNG, industrial, power and marine operators; EPC companies; and agencies of the U.S. government. The company operates and manages its business through two operating divisions: Shipyard and Fabrication & Services, with its corporate headquarters in Houston and operating facility in Houma, Louisiana. For more information visit gulfisland.com.

About LED FastStart

LED FastStart works with new and expanding companies in target industries to tailor comprehensive recruitment, training and workforce solutions. LED FastStart’s custom solutions ensure that employees are fully prepared from day one of a project launch. LED FastStart is the only U.S. program to be ranked No. 1 since Business Facilities introduced the Workforce Training Leaders category in 2010. For more information, visit OpportunityLouisiana.com/FastStart.