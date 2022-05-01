Gulf Island hosts job fair to fill immediate openings

May 1, 2022
May 1, 2022

Gulf Island will host a job fair with Fletcher Technical Community College, at 331 Dixon Road in Houma. The job fair will be held from 12 to 6 p.m. on May 11. TWIC cards are required.

The company currently has immediate full-time openings for the following positions:



  • Offshore: Pipe Fitters, Insulators/Carpenters, Crane Operators, Painters, Superintendent
  • Yard: Structural Filters, Pipe Fitters, Blaster/Painters, Maintenance Helper.

Founded in 1985, Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The company specializes in providing high quality fabrication of complex steel structures and modules, providing project management, hookup, commissioning, repair, maintenance, and civil construction.

For more information, visit Gulf Island online.



