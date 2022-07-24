H.L. Bourgeios All-Americans to host garage sale fundraiser

H.L. Bourgeios High School announced that at the Universal Cheerleaders Association Camp at Southeastern Louisiana University, several cheerleaders were named All-Americans and invited to participate in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade this December in Honolulu, Hawaii. In addition, the H.L. Bourgeois mascots were also named All-Americans and will participate in the pregame show at the Citrus Bowl.

The H.L. Bourgeois All-American Cheerleading participants are hosting a community garage sale to raise funds for their trip. They are asking for help from the community in the form of donations. Supporters can help the athletes by cleaning out their closets, attics, and garages and donating unwanted items to the Garage Sale Hawaii Fundraiser. The event will be held at the Evergreen Cajun Center, located at 4694 W. Main Street on the following dates:

August 27, from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m

August 28, from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

For more information or to make a donation, please contact Mimi Simmons via Facebook messenger.