H.L. Bourgeois alumni dedicate memorial bench to former school Principal, Mr. L.P. Bordelon III

Today, the H. L. Bourgeois High School Classes of 1974, 1975, and 1976 honored the memory of Mr. L. P. Bordelon III, the first principal of the school. Mr. Bordelon was a former Terrebonne Parish School Board member, assistant superintendent, supervisor, principal, and teacher, who recently passed away this past June.

“The HLB Classes of 74-76 had left over funds raised from a recent reunion, and when deciding what to do with the money, had an idea to create a bench in Mr. Bordelon’s memory,” reads a statement from Terrebonne Parish School District. “Mr. Bordelon wore many hats throughout his career, and according to his daughter, Rebecca Bordelon, his time as Principal of HLB were his greatest years. TPSD was very fortunate to have Mr. L. P., a dedicated educator, spend his entire career with us.”

Mr. Bordelon was also a veteran who served in the United States Army in the early 1960’s, as well as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.

Photos provided by TPSD.

“L.P. loved to socialize, was well-liked, and rarely went anywhere in Houma without seeing someone he knew. He took delight in art and painting, was an avid football fan, appreciated and was knowledgeable of southern Louisiana history, loved to journal, was an active member of the Terrebonne Parish Library system, and enjoyed vacationing with his family and spending time with his many friends and grandchildren,” reads Mr. Bordelon’s obituary, published in June of 2024. “He was quick to laugh, loved life, and always held on to hope. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends and will always be thought of fondly.” Read his full obituary here.

Superintendent Orgeron, members of his staff, HLB’s current administration, and representatives of the Classes of ’74, ’75, and ’76 were all there to present the bench to Mr. Bordelon’s family. Terrebonne Parish School District wishes to extend a special thanks to Percy Mosley who built the bench and to Kirk Schexnayder who spearheaded the event.

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish School District’s Facebook page.