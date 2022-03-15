H.L. Bourgeois Congratulates their TFAE Distinguished Scholars

March 14, 2022

H.L. Bourgeois High School congratulates their 2021-2022 Distinguished Scholars, as chosen by Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence. “These students represent the best of what our school has to offer, and we are indeed proud to have them go out into the world as alumni of H. L. Bourgeois High School,” read a statement from the school.

Each TFAE Distinguished Scholar is tasked with choosing an Inspirational Educator, someone who motivated them to be their very best at any point throughout their K-12 educational career. H.L. Bourgeois proudly announced their TFAE Scholars and Inspirational Educators:

  • Magen Theriot and Mrs. Nicole Melancon
  • Additionally, Breonna Bennett, the Distinguished Scholar representing Louis Miller Terrebonne Career and Technical High School, is an HLB Brave,  Mrs. Nicole Melancon is her inspirational educator.
