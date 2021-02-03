H.L. Bourgeois High to transition to online instruction due to COVID precautions

The following message was sent to parents and guardians of H.L. Bourgeois High School students:

The school made the following announcement via social media:

Due to recommendations from the LDH, H. L. Bourgeois will provide virtual learning for the next week and half, effective Thursday, February 4. Students will return Monday, February 22, and the Mardi Gras break planned for Monday, February 15, to Friday, February 19, will remain as scheduled. Students should follow their regular schedule as teachers will be teaching live according to our regular bell schedule on Google Meet. A Google Meet link will be posted in Google Classroom. Teachers will announce to students to switch classes. There will be no games, practices, or extracurricular activities during this time. These are instructional days. Attendance will be taken, lessons will be taught, and assessments given. Grab-and-go meals will be provided by the cafeteria from 11:00am-11:30am and 12:00pm-12:30pm each weekday.