Hache Grant Association stands ready to help a community in need

Noah Lirette summed up their mission in these words: “Bloody but unbowed – This speaks to who we are as Cajuns. We are tried time and again, yet remain undefeated. Our story is unique in this land. It was born in despair and fortified through unlikely triumph.

Our faith in community has been and will continue to be the lynchpin of our survival. As we face our latest disaster, remember it is an imposter. We are uniquely built to overcome, and our strength to do so lies in one another. Trust in and take care of your neighbor during these trying times. This will certainly not be the in end of our story. Our hearts are full, eyes are clear and hands are steadfast in resolve.”