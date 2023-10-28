Halloween spirit meets safety: Burn ban reminder

With Halloween just around the corner, the anticipation of spooky costumes, decorations, and gatherings with friends and family fills the air. As you prepare for a weekend of laughter and fun, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal reminds our communities that a burn ban is currently in effect.

While traditional elements like bonfires might be associated with Halloween revelry, it’s essential to remember that these activities are currently restricted due to the burn ban. This precautionary measure serves as a reminder that safety should always be a priority, ensuring that the festive celebrations remain enjoyable and incident-free.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal provides these reminders in parishes including Terrebonne and Lafourche where the burn ban is still in effect:

The use of open flames in fire pits, campfires, barrels, bonfires, burn piles and like-open burning is included in the burn ban.

Outdoor cooking is not a citable offense, but if your cooking creates a fire that the fire department has to respond to, you will get a citation. It is recommended to conduct all outdoor cooking with safety measures in place including using contained cooking equipment like grills and smokers, designed for cooking purposes only, on a flame-resistant surface with a water source or fire extinguisher nearby.

Mowing and yard work is not banned, however, it is preferred to avoid mowing and/or driving/operating hot machinery and/or any activity that could produce a spark on or near dry, brown, dead grass because of its flammability.

To learn more about what’s legal and not legal to burn in Louisiana, check out this page on the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality’s website: https://deq.louisiana.gov/…/BurningPresentation_2019…