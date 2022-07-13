Hamner seeking re-election for School Board District 6

The following press release was submitted by Clyde Hamner:

I am pleased to announce I will seek re-election as a Republican candidate to the Terrebonne Parish School Board representing District 6.

I have spent considerable time reflecting on my first term, our students, educators, families, and community. The roller coaster of the pandemic and the devastation of Hurricane Ida has forced our community to struggle with working and living at a heightened level of expectations and safety. Because of the struggles of our community, I plan to dedicate these next four years to the continued success of our children and the rebuilding of our schools. I believe in the value of community. I plan to focus on how we can come together, united to continue the improvement of our educational system. My career in education, coupled with my experience in accounting and finance, gives me the experience needed to guide our school system as we move forward through these challenging times.

It is an honor and privilege to champion change on behalf of the students, staff, and our community. We need to proceed with addressing the need for Universal Pre-K, academic quality, and building career paths. Schools need to continue support services and strategies for the social, emotional, and physical well-being of students. Continuing to work on school safety measures, including addressing bullying and the potential for violence in schools, will be a primary focus. I look forward to accelerating the momentum of advancing school construction as we rebuild, remodel, and renovate our school buildings. In addition, we must address the growing shortage of teachers and other school level personnel.

I am proud to have been honored by the Louisiana School Boards Association during my first term with the distinction of Outstanding New School Board Member. I am pleased many of my original goals have been achieved such as creation of the Long-Range Facilities Master Plan, building of new wing at Mulberry Elementary, and the formation of partnerships with the Chamber, Fletcher, NSU, LUMCON, and local business leaders. Serving as Chair of the Finance Committee during these four years, we have kept a balanced budget, initiated cost efficiencies, and maintained a healthy fund balance. I want to see continued progress as we welcome a new superintendent, address the impacts of Covid-19 and Hurricane Ida, and reimagine the district’s goals as a Board. My work is not done. I will continue to advocate for our students, staff, and community.