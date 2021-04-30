Hancock Whitney Expands Commercial, Business Banking Teams in Morgan City

Hancock Whitney, one of America’s strongest, safest banks, has expanded the number of financial experts serving the St. Mary Parish region.

Josh Jones, the longtime Hancock Whitney market president based in South Louisiana, will lead the expanded commercial and business banking teams and guide those bankers in initiatives that foster service excellence, client success, community engagement, and economic growth across Terrebonne, Lafourche, and St. Mary parishes.

The expanded Hancock Whitney St. Mary Parish banking teams include Tommy Pitre, a senior vice president in middle market banking; Dean Listi, an assistant vice president in commercial banking; Candance Clark and David Stansbury, both client solutions leaders; and Heidi Governale, an assistant vice president and financial center leader.

Hancock Whitney Senior Regional President Gary Lorio said the expanded banking teams reflect Hancock Whitney’s ongoing commitment to and investment in people and communities across South Louisiana.

“Morgan City and the surrounding communities are of the utmost importance to us at Hancock Whitney. We’ve been working in the region for more than 100 years, and we look forward to working with our clients in the area for decades to come. We’re proud to have an extensive local team on the ground to serve everyone in St. Mary Parish,” said Lorio.