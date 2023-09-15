Hancock Whitney Offers $200K in Grant Opportunities Supporting Financial, Physical and Mental Wellness

For the sixth consecutive year, Hancock Whitney, in partnership with the Greater New Orleans Foundation, is accepting competitive grant applications starting September 14 from eligible nonprofit organizations that promote access to financial, physical and/or mental wellness services across the five Gulf Coast states the financial institution serves.

501(c)(3) organizations working to alleviate health disparities or provide socioeconomic support for underserved and low to moderate-income communities are encouraged to apply. Funding for the 2023 Hancock Whitney Opportunity Grants is part of Hancock Whitney’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) program. The application deadline is October 20, 2023.

“The health of our communities is vital, and there is no doubt that improved health and financial stability are linked” said Hancock Whitney Vice-President, Community Development Programs, Ashley Aubrey Harrison. “By expanding access to the quality health and financial support services people need to thrive, we are building stronger communities through economic mobility.”

The Greater New Orleans Foundation manages the grant application process. Hancock Whitney reviews applications and awards grants to qualifying nonprofits according to a competitive assessment that measures overall community impact.

“Increasing access to financial, physical and mental wellness services plays a vital role in creating more just and equitable communities,” said Andy Kopplin, President & CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation. “As The Greater New Orleans Foundation celebrates 100 years of championing charitable giving, strengthening nonprofits, and leading civic projects in our region, we are proud to again partner with Hancock Whitney as we work together to create the types of communities where we can all can thrive.”

Hancock Whitney supports 501(c)(3) organizations serving 31 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) and non-MSAs in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Last year 21 nonprofits in five states earned Hancock Whitney competitive grants.

How to apply: Now through October 20, 2023, eligible 501(c)(3) organizations located in one of Hancock Whitney's 31 assessment areas may apply digitally for competitive grants of up to $25,000 through the Greater New Orleans Foundation online application portal by visiting www.gnof.org/program/hancock-whitney-opportunity-grant/ All applications are due via the online portal no later than October 20, 2023. The Greater New Orleans Foundation will only accept applications submitted electronically. Applications received after the deadline will be ineligible for review.

The application process requires a tax identification number and includes a review for current standing with the Internal Revenue Service. By submitting a proposal, non-profit organizations consent to sharing their application, financial information, and other details related to their application with Hancock Whitney and the Greater New Orleans Foundation. Application documents are stored electronically.

Learn before applying: The Greater New Orleans Foundation technology partner, Foundant, created a brief tutorial for applicants at https://support.foundant.com/hc/en-us/articles/4479853059991-GLM-Applicant-Tutorial . Hancock Whitney and the Foundation strongly encourage all applicants to watch this video before beginning a new application to better understand the application process.

About Hancock Whitney: Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, and Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; and mortgage services. The company also operates combined loan and deposit production offices in the greater metropolitan areas of Nashville, Tennessee and Atlanta, Georgia. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com