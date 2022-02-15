Hancock Whitney Promotes Michael William Blanchard as Assistant VP

Hancock Whitney recently promoted local financial services professional Michael William Blanchard as an assistant vice president and business banker for the Houma, Thibodaux, and Morgan City markets.

Blanchard joined Hancock Whitney in 2015 as a commercial portfolio manager. As a business banker, he is responsible for growing and deepening new and existing banking relationships by helping local business clients identify the financial solutions they need to achieve financial and business success.

“Michael Blanchard is an outstanding banker and a leader within our Hancock Whitney organization and his hometown,” said Hancock Whitney Market President Josh Jones. “He knows our local business community and has the insights and expertise to tailor how we can work together with clients to keep our region’s economy strong and vibrant.”

Blanchard is based at Hancock Whitney’s Houma financial center at 7910 Main Street.

Blanchard received a Master of Science degree in business administration from Nicholls State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Louisiana State University. A Leadership Terrebonne alumnus, Blanchard is active in the Houma, Terrebonne, and Thibodaux chambers of commerce and is a member of the South Central Industrial Association.