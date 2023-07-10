Harbor Police report traffic crash on La 1 Elevated Expressway

A traffic crash has occurred on the La 1 Elevated Expressway in Leeville. The crash is located on the straight portion of the expressway between Leeville and Port Fourchon.

Harbor Police are positioned on the expressway at the exit to Old La 1 and at the intersection of La 1 and La 3090 and will be diverting traffic to Old La 1. This will allow for both northbound and southbound traffic to flow while the traffic crash is being investigated.

When the accident scene has been cleared, Harbor Police will reopen the roadway and allow traffic to flow on the expressway as normal.