Hard Freeze Warning in effect Thursday until Sunday

HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY

* WHAT…For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 21 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Upper Lafourche, Upper Terrebonne, Lower Terrebonne and Lower Lafourche Parishes. Including the cities of Thibodaux, Raceland, Larose, Houma, Bayou Cane, Chauvin, Cocodrie, Dulac, Montegut, Galliano, Cut Off, Golden Meadow, and Leeville.

* WHEN…For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 9 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such as holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.