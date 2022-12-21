Hard Freeze Watch, Wind Chill Advisory in effect starting Thursday night

HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 16 possible Friday morning, and then 13 Saturday morning.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi.

* WHEN…From Thursday evening through late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will likely be upgraded to a Hard Freeze Warning later today and extended into Christmas Day.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO NOON CST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as zero.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi.

* WHEN…From midnight Thursday night to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…With cold temperatures and gusty winds, heat is more quickly transported way form the body, especially where skin is exposed. This can quickly lead to hypothermia. In addition even though wind chill is mostly a concern for humans and animals it does mean that exposed pipes and car radiators would cool more

rapidly and reach to the actual air temperature far sooner than expected. Those objects will not cool below the air temperature though.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.