Have questions about food assistance after Hurricane Ida? These resources might help.

Louisiana’s federal DSNAP request is in process for the 25 parishes approved for FEMA Individual Assistance. DSNAP is timed to start when other federal disaster food assistance ends, grocery stores reopen and power is restored. Visit dcfs.la.gov/dsnap for more information.

In the meantime, people are encouraged, but not required, to pre-register for DSNAP at dcfs.la.gov/preregister to make the application easier when the time comes. Text ‘LADSNAP’ to 898-211 to receive DSNAP updates.

Automatic SNAP replacement benefits have been approved in 18 parishes. Recipients will receive 55 percent of their monthly benefits for August by September 11 on their EBT cards.

The 18 parishes are Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, and Washington.

SNAP recipients in parishes not approved for auto replacement benefits can make requests by September 28 if power has been lost for more than 24 hours and food has been purchased with SNAP: dcfs.la.gov/SNAPStorms.

SNAP, DSNAP (when available) and P-EBT recipients can use their benefits to purchase hot or prepared foods at grocery stores in Louisiana through September 28. Normally, SNAP benefits cannot be used to purchase “hot food products prepared for immediate consumption.” Waiving that restriction is vital in the aftermath of a storm such as Hurricane Ida, where many residents are displaced and cannot access a kitchen to prepare their meals. SNAP clients may need to provide documentation from their utility company verifying their power outage. More information about the “hot foods” waiver can be found at http://dcfs.louisiana.gov/page/snap-hot-foods-waiver.