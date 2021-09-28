Have you been denied of FEMA assistance? Here’s how to appeal the decision

Many people face problems when it comes to disaster relief after a major hurricane hits. You’ve finally got your property in order, applied for FEMA assistance, then you received a letter stating assistance denied. What next?

One of the biggest issues with being denied is a lack of documentation. There are ways to appeal your decision to get the help you need.

The most important part of the appeal process is knowing your deadlines. You have 60 days to send FEMA your appeal. Count 60 days from the date FEMA has on the determination letter and that’s the last day to send FEMA your appeal. Keep in mind that after FEMA receives your letter, you may receive a phone call or a follow-up letter asking for more documentation.

Before sending your appeal, read FEMA’s letter before writing your appeal. Your letter explaining why FEMA’s decision is wrong is not enough to get FEMA to reconsider its decision. You need evidence to support your appeal claim and it is important to include the documentation that FEMA requests. Having proper documentation for every claim helps FEMA fight fraud and scams. These documents may be:

A copy of the FEMA determination letter notifying you that you are ineligible for assistance.

Insurance letters: Documents from your insurance company that show your policy coverage and/or settlement is not enough to make essential home repairs, provide a place to stay, or replace certain contents. FEMA cannot provide benefits to homeowners or renters who already received those same benefits from their insurance carriers.

Proof of occupancy: A copy of utility bills, a driver’s license or lease that proves the damaged home or rental was your primary residence.

Proof of ownership: Mortgage or insurance documents, tax receipts or a deed. If your documents were lost or destroyed, visit www.usa.gov/replace-vital-documents for information on replacing lost documents.

FEMA receives many documents with appeal letters so it is important that you include your registration/application number on all documents. All pages submitted to FEMA, including the appeal letter, must have the applicant’s FEMA registration/application number.

If you can’t write the appeal yourself? You can authorize someone to write it for you. It could be someone in your household, a friend, or a representative such as a lawyer. There are a few rules to follow. You will need to give FEMA a signed statement that the writer is authorized to act on your behalf. Specialists at the FEMA Helpline can give you information about authorizing someone to communicate with FEMA on your behalf. Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Multilingual operators are available, and lines are open every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption, or CapTel should provide FEMA with their specific phone number assigned to that service.

You have 60 days from the date on your FEMA determination letter to mail, fax, or upload your appeal letter and supporting documents and don’t forget to sign the appeal letter. You can mail the documents to FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055, fax them to 800-827-8112, Attention: FEMA, or you can upload them online. To set up a FEMA online account or to upload documents online, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, click on “Check Your Application and Log In” and follow the directions.

After you send in your letter and supporting documents, you can expect a decision letter to your appeal within 90 Days. You may receive a call or letter from FEMA asking for more information, or FEMA may schedule another inspection of your primary home. Whichever the case, those who send FEMA an appeal will receive a decision letter within 90 days of FEMA’s receipt of your appeal.