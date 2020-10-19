Head-On collision kills Thibodaux man in St. Charles Parish

From the Louisiana State Police:

This morning, shortly after 6:00 am, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B investigated a three vehicle fatal crash on LA 3127 near LA 3141 (Mary Plantation Road) in St. Charles Parish. The crash claimed the life of 40-year-old John Julien of Thibodaux.

The initial investigation revealed that Julien was traveling south on LA 3127 near LA 3141 in a 2016 Dodge Ram Pick-up. At the same time, a 2016 Freightliner Tractor Trailer was traveling north on LA 3127. For reasons still under investigation, Julien’s vehicle crossed into the north lane of travel, striking the Tractor Trailer head-on, causing debris from the crash to impact a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado traveling in the same direction as Julien. Despite being properly restrained, Julien suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Freightliner and Chevrolet were both properly restrained and treated for minor to moderate injuries. Impairment is not suspected however toxicology reports are pending. This crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.