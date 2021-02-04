Head-on Collision Kills Two in Thibodaux Crash

Shortly after 12:00 p.m. this afternoon, Troopers with Troop C responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on LA 1 just south of LA 648. The crash claimed the lives of 33-year-old Latisha Bellanger of Gray and 57-year-old Ricky Zeringue of Thibodaux.

The preliminary investigation revealed Bellanger was traveling south on LA 1 in a 2016 Jeep Cherokee. Bellanger then entered the northbound lane of LA 1 in an attempt to pass several vehicles. Before she could return to the southbound lane, she struck Zeringue head-on who was traveling northbound on LA 1 in a 2002 GMC Sierra.

Both Bellanger and Zeringue suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and were pronounced deceased on scene. Seat belt use and impairment on the part of both drivers is unknown at this time. Toxicology reports are pending and this crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always ensure every occupant is properly restrained and follow all traffic laws. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.