Head-on collision kills two Thibodaux men

Labadieville – At approximately 3:00 p.m. this afternoon, Troopers with Troop C began investigating a head-on collision on LA 1 near LA 1011. The crash resulted in the deaths of 31-year-old Donald Jones and 46-year-old Tyrone Clark, both of Thibodaux.

The preliminary investigation revealed Jones was traveling north on LA 1 in a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu. For reasons still under investigation, Jones crossed the center line and struck a Toyota Tundra that was traveling southbound on LA 1. Jones suffered critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Clark suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Tundra suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Impairment is unknown as a factor in this crash and toxicology reports are pending. Speed is not suspected as a factor and all three occupants were properly restrained. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always ensure every occupant is properly restrained and follow all traffic laws. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop C has investigated 10 fatal crashes resulting in 13 deaths in 2021.