Head-On Crash Kills Man in Lafourche Parish

On July 5, 2021, shortly after 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 308 just south of Sugar Mill Drive. The crash claimed the life of 47-year-old Christopher Rivero Sr. of Raceland.

The preliminary investigation revealed Rivero Sr. was traveling south on LA 308 in a 2006 Ford F-150. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle Rivero Sr. was driving crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of a travel and struck a 2017 Ford cargo truck head-on. Although Rivero Sr. was properly restrained, he suffered serious injuries during the crash. The driver of the cargo truck was also properly restrained and suffered moderate injuries. Both drivers were transported to a New Orleans area hospital for treatment. While at the hospital, Rivero Sr. succumbed to his injuries and died.

Toxicology samples were collected from both drivers with results pending analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, motorists should always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted.

Troop C has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 19 deaths in 2021.