Health department reports COVID backlog, as cases, hospitalizations and percent positivity increase

The Louisiana Department of Health on Friday will report a newly identified backlog of COVID-19 tests, in addition to its standard reporting.

Due to a processing error in the electronic lab reporting system, LDH will report a backlog of 2,538 COVID cases on 69,125 tests reported to the state.

While this will result in a significant increase in reported COVID cases today, the Department will reallocate these backlogged lab results back to their specimen collection dates, which range from 9/12-11/18. Of the 2,538 total backlog, 1,038 COVID cases date back to Halloween (10/31).



These cases come from all regions, with the greatest impacted being in the Shreveport/Bossier (498 cases) and Monroe (872 cases) areas. The majority of these cases (85%) are tied to community spread, not congregate settings like nursing homes. Last Friday, LDH reported a new record — the biggest single-day increase reported since the start of the pandemic in Louisiana. New cases among multiple age groups are increasing sharply across the state. Notable increases continued for nursing home residents and staff cases over the past week. Percent positivity is also increasing statewide. The Department has identified an increase in percent positivity in 55 of 64 parishes.



Hospitalizations per capita for the state are increasing over the last 14 days.