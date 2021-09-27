Health Units now Open for Vaccinations and Tests

If you are looking to get vaccinated or COVID tested, health units in Terrebonne and Lafourche are open and ready to help. All locations are now offering Tetanus Vaccinations as well. There are no out-of-pocket costs.

• Terrebonne Parish Public Health Unit | 600 Polk Street, Houma | Monday-Friday | 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcomed. Call 985-857-3601

• Vaccine options: Phizer for ages 12 +, Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 +, Moderna for ages 18 +, and Tetanus for ages 18 +

• PCR and Rapid COVID testing available

• Lafourche Parish Public Health Unit | 2535 Veterans Blvd, Thibodaux | Monday-Friday | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcomed. Call 985-447-0921

• Vaccine options: Phizer for ages 12 +, Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 +, Moderna for ages 18 +, Tetanus for ages 18 +, and Phizer booster to those who are eligible

• PCR and Rapid COVID testing available

• Lafourche Parish Public Health Unit | 133 West 112th Street, Cut Off | Monday-Friday | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcomed. Call 985-632-5567

• Vaccine options: Phizer for ages 12 +, Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 +, Moderna for ages 18 +, Tetanus for ages 18 +, and Phizer booster to those who are eligible

• PCR and Rapid COVID testing available

• St. James Parish Public Health Unit | 21080 Health Unit Street, Vacherie | Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcomed. Call 225-265-2181

• Vaccine options: Phizer for ages 12 +, Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 +, Moderna for ages 18 +, Tetanus for ages 18 +, and Phizer booster to those who are eligible

• PCR and Rapid COVID testing available

• St. Mary Parish Public Health Unit | 1200 David Drive, Morgan City | Monday-Friday | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcomed. Call 985-380-2441

• Vaccine options: Phizer for ages 12 +, Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 +, Moderna for ages 18 +, Tetanus for ages 18 +, and Phizer booster to those who are eligible

• PCR and Rapid COVID testing available

• Assumption Parish Public Health Unit | 158 Highway 1008, Napoleonville | Tuesdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Thursdays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcomed. Call 985-369-6031

• Vaccine options: Phizer for ages 12 +, Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 +, Moderna for ages 18 +, Tetanus for ages 18 +, and Phizer booster to those who are eligible

• PCR and Rapid COVID testing available

• St. John Parish Public Health Unit | 473 Central Avenue, Reserve | Monday-Friday | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcomed. Call 985-536-2172

• Vaccine options: Phizer for ages 12 +, Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 +, Moderna for ages 18 +, Tetanus for ages 18 +, and Phizer booster to those who are eligible

• PCR and Rapid COVID testing available