Heat advisory: Heat index values near 108-113 degrees

Another day, the same heat and humidity. Temperatures look to reach the mid to upper 90s for most, with a stray 100F not out of the question. A few isolated showers and storms are possible in eastern areas.

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING…

Heat index values near 108 to 113 degrees possible for portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and

southeast Louisiana including Terrebonne and Lafourche from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT today.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.