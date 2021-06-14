Heat advisory in effect through 7pm

Heat index readings will climb above 108 degrees for multiple hours with values of up to 110 possible across most of the forecast area with the exception of along the immediate Louisiana coast. The heat advisory will be in effect through 7PM with the most extreme temperatures in the afternoon.

With heat index values expected near or above 108 degrees, heat illness can occur quickly. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstance.