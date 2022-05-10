Heat index predicted to hit triple digits this week

The National Weather Service predicts the heat index will hit triple digits across Louisiana reaching the upper 90s to near 100 degrees this week. If you are outdoors, be sure to drink plenty of water and take the proper precautions to stay cool, and protect your outdoor animals.

The first taste of summer will arrive on Wednesday and last through Thursday evening with temperatures reaching 93 degrees in Terrebonne Parish. Residents can prepare for the heat by covering windows with drapes or shades, add insulation to keep the heat out, wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing, avoiding high energy activities if possible, and knowing the symptoms of heat exhaustion.

For more information, visit the Centers for Disease and Control prevention for tips on heat illness prevention and how to stay hydrated in hot temperatures.