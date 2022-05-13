HEAT Leaders Issues Statement After Offshore Oil & Gas Lease Sales Cancelation

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and HEAT Co-Chairs Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.) and Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) issued the following statement after the Biden Administration announced the cancellation of three offshore oil and gas lease sales off the coast of Alaska and in the Gulf of Mexico, effectively ending any chance that an offshore lease sale will be held this year:

“Yesterday, at a time of record inflation and energy costs, the Biden Administration once again chose higher gas prices by pushing their anti-American energy agenda at the expense of hard-working families. By cancelling long-planned oil and gas lease sales off the coast of Alaska and in the Gulf of Mexico, the Administration decided that they will not hold a single lease sale for American oil and natural gas in federal waters this year.

“Lease sales are required by law and critical for establishing short-term stability and long-term predictability in oil and gas markets. This egregious failure by the Biden Administration shows they are more concerned about bowing down to their leftist anti-energy radical friends, and their failures will only exacerbate the pain families are feeling at the gas pump.

“This decision not to hold lease sales sets America back further from reclaiming energy dominance and increases inflation by making us more dependent on foreign countries like Russia and Iran for our energy. President Biden needs to reverse his failed anti-American energy agenda and start putting the needs of the American people in front of the desires of the radical left.”