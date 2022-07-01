HEAT Leaders Praise SCOTUS Decision Reigning in EPA’s Regulatory Overreach

From the desk of Scalise:

On June 30, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and HEAT Co-Chairs Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.) and Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) determined that the EPA overstepped its authority to unilaterally impose a radical climate agenda and returned that lawmaking authority to Congress.

“The Supreme Court today made clear that it is the duty of Congress to make the laws of the land, not Washington bureaucrats determined to impose their will on the American people. The Obama Administration overreached its authority in a blatant attempt to enforce its radical climate agenda, which this current Administration tried to carry out through the same unconstitutional, one-sided authority. We are pleased to see the Court reign in the EPA’s regulatory overreach, return lawmaking authority to Congress, and uphold the Constitution.”