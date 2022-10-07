HEAT Leaders Slam OPEC Decision to Cut Oil Production

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and HEAT Co-Chairs Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.) and Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) released a joint statement after OPEC and its allies agreed to reduce oil production by two million barrels per day.

Yesterday, it was reported that the OPEC+ alliance announced Wednesday that it will cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day. Experts claim it is a move that’s likely to send gas prices higher again after a year of all-time fuel prices. The group met for the first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic at the Vienna headquarters and decided to reduce production because of “uncertainty that surrounds the global economy and oil market outlooks.”

Read the joint statement below:

“Thanks to the Biden Administration’s radical climate agenda and war on American energy, our oil, and gas industry has been decimated. As a result, gasoline and electricity prices are through the roof. What is President Biden’s solution? To beg OPEC countries like Iran, Venezuela, and Saudi Arabia to increase their production of oil to meet our nation’s energy needs.

“By announcing their decision to lower oil production by two million barrels per day, OPEC is flatly rejecting President Biden’s request.

“Instead of begging foreign countries for oil and raiding our Strategic Petroleum Reserve, President Biden should reverse his anti-American policies and unleash domestic energy production. Making the United States energy independent again would lower energy costs for Americans and reduce our reliance on OPEC for oil. By, once again, becoming a net exporter of energy, the United States can harness its resources to meet not only our needs but also the needs of our allies.”