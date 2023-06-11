Heat threat for the area tomorrow

Here is an update from the National Weather Service in New Orleans concerning the heat threat tomorrow.

Overview:

WHAT: Above normal temperatures with heat index values of 105-108.

WHEN: In the afternoon tomorrow.

WHERE: All of SE LA and S MS

CONFIDENCE:

We are expecting some showers and thunderstorms to develop tomorrow evening. However, if the showers and storms are earlier than forecast, temperatures will not climb as high and the extreme heat index values anticipated will not occur.

Impacts:

With heat index values expected near or above 108 degrees, heat illness can occur quickly. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstance

The graphics highlight the maximum heat index and maximum temperature forecasted for tomorrow.

NWS New Orleans/Baton Rouge