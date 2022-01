The victims’ names from the fatal helicopter crash on Friday have been released.

According to the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office, the victims are Dylan Horn, 30, of Panama City, Florida, and Dana Burt, 51, from Kaplan, Louisiana.

With the help of the Coast Guard, local first responders located the wreckage of the downed helicopter around 2:45 p.m. on Friday. At the time, there were no expected survivors.