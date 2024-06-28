Help preserve culture in Louisiana’s statewide environmental plans by joining a Bayou Culture Collaborative Work Group

From the Louisiana Folklore Society – The Bayou Culture Collaborative has several working groups identifying what is needed to include the human dimension and culture in Louisiana’s plans to address our statewide environmental changes. We are working towards recommending policy changes to state agencies and providing networking opportunities. See a summary of all working groups’ efforts here.

If you would like to join a working group, click the link to get email announcements about that group’s meetings. For other questions or more information, contact bayouculturecollaborative@gmail.com. The initiative is supported by funding from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program.

The Culture and Coastal Planning Working Group – From a broad perspective and in a wide range of contexts, this working group is developing recommendations to include culture in coastal planning in addition to formulating metrics that might be developed to facilitate incorporating cultural concerns into coastal restoration modeling. This working group also explores the connections between ecology and culture and the importance of connections to the land, especially in the face of land loss and other negative environmental impacts. Issues include the importance of sense of place, the links between local ecosystems and culture, the history of local connections to the land as well as changes in these connections and the projected cultural impacts of continued land loss. This group merged with the Ecology and Culture Working Group. The group will meet on July 8 and July 22, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. on Zoom. To connect with this group, complete this Sign Up Form. Convener- Amy Lesen (looking for co-convener)

The Artists, Tradition Bearers, and Coastal Issues Working Group – This working group seeks to support writers, craftspeople, and visual and performing artists who are affected by the environmental changes around them. We also welcome any who are interested in creating or who have already created work that responds to these changes in some way, such as to express how it feels to experience environmental disruption or to educate others as to what’s happening. We provide a forum to exchange ideas and share each other’s work, and there is also potential for organizing participatory events with current or former coastal residents. This networking group merged with the Coastal Culture Writers Working Group and includes all who write about or in the Louisiana coast. The group will meet on July 17, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. on Zoom. To connect with this group, email BCCartistgroup@gmail.com. Conveners- Lauren Hemard and Mark DeWitt

