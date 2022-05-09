Help save lives by donating at the mobile blood drive

Melanie B’s Powerhouse Gym Houma and Spartan Fitness are partnering with The Blood Center to host a mobile blood drive in Houma on Wednesday, May 11, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The organization invites the community to share the gift of good health and donate blood to help save lives . Blood donations can save lives in our local community. Blood donors will receive a free crawfish t-shirt, as well as cholesterol, and covid-19 antibody screenings.

Appointments and walk-up donations are welcome. Click here to make an appointment. The mobile blood drive will be located at Melanie B’s Powerhouse Gym, located at 6803 West Park Ave.