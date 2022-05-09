Help save lives by donating at the mobile blood drive

May 9, 2022
May 9, 2022

Melanie B’s Powerhouse Gym Houma and Spartan Fitness are partnering with The Blood Center to host a mobile blood drive in Houma on Wednesday, May 11, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



The organization invites the community to share the gift of good health and donate blood to help save lives . Blood donations can save lives in our local community. Blood donors will receive a free crawfish t-shirt, as well as  cholesterol, and covid-19 antibody screenings.

Appointments and walk-up donations are welcome. Click here to make an appointment. The mobile blood drive will be located at Melanie B’s Powerhouse Gym, located at 6803 West Park Ave.



STAFF
