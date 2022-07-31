Help the Cajun Navy to help others

The peak of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season is still to come, weather experts are predicting there will be a 75 percent chance of one major hurricane striking the U.S. coastline. As organizations across the state begin to create a plan in the event of another major hurricane, Cajun Navy Ground Force is asking for the help of the community to support its efforts.

Whether it’s a hurricane, tornado, flooding or other natural disaster, the Cajun Navy Ground Force wants to be ready to help. The non-profit organization is accepting donations to benefit its disaster relief program, a program created to provide supplemental supply distribution and medical service for communities in crisis during natural disasters. “We love what we do! But we rely on the public to support our disaster relief work and can only do what we do with your help. Please, donate so we can continue to prepare and are ready to deploy when needed,” reads a statement from the Cajun Navy Ground Force.

Supporters can visit this link to make a donation. For more information on the Cajun Navy Ground Force disaster relief effort or to become a volunteer, visit their website.