Helping children cope with the lasting impact of hurricanes: Lessons from Ida

Natural disasters, like hurricanes, can be overwhelming and frightening for children. Many children who lived through Hurricane Ida, for example, still remember the fear and uncertainty it brought, as well as the disruptions to their daily lives.

The destruction and chaos that follows these events can leave a lasting impact on children. Whether witnessing the devastation firsthand or watching it unfold on television, they often struggle to process their emotions. According to FEMA, it’s essential to encourage them to openly express their feelings. Providing support and understanding during these challenging times can help them build resilience and a sense of security.

FEMA encourages parents and caregiver to look for these signs in children who may need help coping with the aftermath of natural disasters:

Birth through six years : Infants and very young children may be more irritable, crying more than usual, and need more comfort than before the disaster. Preschool and kindergarten children can feel helpless and frightened about separation from their parents. They may resume thumb sucking or bedwetting.

Older children may become preoccupied with the disaster and want to talk about it continually. They may fear the disaster will happen again and may have strong angry or sad feelings. Children who act out may be expressing grief and trauma. A child may behave as if he or she has no feelings. This numbness can be an emotional shield that protects the child from experiencing pain.

Teenagers may react with risk-taking behaviors, such as reckless driving or alcohol and drug abuse. Teenagers can be overwhelmed by their intense emotions and be unable to talk about them.

Here are some tips to help children recover and cope with their situation:

Limit TV time: Intense media coverage of disasters can frighten young children and disturb teenagers as well.

Structure can make them feel more at ease or provide a sense of familiarity. When schools and childcare open again, help them to return to normal activities including going back to class, sports and play groups.

Help kids to understand that they are safe and secure by talking, playing and doing other family activities with them. To help younger children feel safe and calm, read a favorite book or play a relaxing family game.

