Here are all the locations serving free hot meals in Terrebonne-Lafourche today

PODS set to open in Terrebonne Parish todaySeptember 13, 2024
Following Hurricane Francine, community members in the Terrebonne-Lafourche area can find free hot and cold meals at the following distribution locations today.
FOOD & SUPPLY DISTRIBUTIONS
- Catholic Charities – 12:00 PM
- Holy Cross, Morgan City – Hot Meals + supplies, 12:00-2:00PM
- St. Genevieve, Thibodaux – Meals, 12:00-2:00PM
- St. Ann, Bourg – Hot Meals, 12:00-2:00PM
- Dularge Fire Station, 1767 Bayou Dularge Rd – Hot meals, 6:00 PM
- Holy Family, Dulac – Hot meals, 6:00 PM
- St. Luke, Thibodaux – Hot meals, 6:00 PM
- Catholic Charities – Two of our three food banks will be up and running tomorrow, Friday the 13th. The Good Samaritan Food Bank in Raceland will be open from 12:30 – 3:30 PM and The Catholic Community Center in Galliano will be open from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM.
- TCU Food Bank, 922 Sunset, Houma – Hot meals, 12:00 PM
- Walmart Supercenter, 1633 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Houma, LA – Walmart Transportation mobile relief kitchen and Tyson are providing meals for the community, 10:00 AM-5:00 PM daily.
- Living Word Church, 1916 Hwy 311, Schriever – Free meals September 13, 14, 15, 12:00-5:00 PM.
- Life Church, 2324 Coteau Road – Red Beans and Rice with Sausage and Corn Muffins until gone. Please remember we are serving ONE plate per PRESENT person in the drive-thru. 12:00 PM.
- Body By Thomas, 1297 St. Charles St, Houma – Free food from food truck, 12:00 PM.
- Jeaux on the Geaux, 113 Linda Ann, Gray (near U.S. 90) – Swing by our drive-thru only for FREE Chicken Sausage Gumbo until we run out! The number of people in your vehicle = how many gumbos you can get. And a special thank you to all the linemen working tirelessly to restore power to those affected. 12:00 PM.
- Bayou Blue Assembly, 1403 Prospect Blvd – Convoy of Hope will be serving nonperishables/food ready to eat, water, sports drinks, and limited tarps. Serving will start Friday at 10:00 AM-2:00 PM or until we run out!
- Pelican State CU, 292 S. Hollywood Rd – Hot Jambalaya, 11:00 AM.
- Hope Extreme – Serving a hot meal today at 4:00-7:00 PM.
- Cross Church, 2600 Coteau Road – Mercy Chefs will be serving hot, chef-prepared meals at Cross Church for lunch and dinner, 11:00 AM-1:00 PM and 4:30-6:30 PM.
- Moses Community Center, 1310 Cardinal Drive – FREE hot food giveaway today by Second Harvest Food Bank – Feeding South Louisiana. There will also be water and other items available while supplies last. This will be a drive through event only starting at 12:00 PM.
- Thibodaux Family Church, 785 N. Canal Blvd. – Personal pizzas, courtesy of Insurance Claim HQ., starting at 12:00 PM.
- Larose Civic Center – Bless Your Heart warm meal distribution, 12:00 PM.
- AMERICAN RED CROSS OF LOUISIANA – Offering hot meals for lunch 12:00-2:00 PM and dinner 5:00-7:00 PM. Also at these sites, residents will be able to pick up emergency supplies and clean-up kits.
- Mobile Feeding – Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle – Larose: Dinner Only, Cutoff: FD 17462 W. Main, Cutoff
- Beacon Life Church, 4325 W. Park Ave, Gray
- Mechanicville Rec Center, 2814 Senator St, Houma
If you need assistance, call 1-800-RED CROSS.