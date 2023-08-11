Here are the locals who were reelected without opposition yesterday:

Qualifying for the Oct. 14 Gubernatorial Primary election was held from Tuesday, Aug. 8 through Thursday, Aug. 10.

Those candidates without opposition were automatically elected to their offices.

Congratulations to the following:

Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry

Mike Strain (R)

BESE District 3

Sandy Holloway (R)

State Representative 51st Representative District

Beryl Amedee (R)

State Representative 52nd Representative District

Jerome “Zee” Zeringue (R)

State Representative 54th Representative District

Joseph Orgeron (R)

State Representative 55th Representative District

Bryan Fontenot (R)

TERREBONNE

Sheriff

Tim Soignet (R)

Clerk of Court

Theresa Robichaux (R)

Assessor

Loney Grabert (R)

Council Member District 2

Carl “Carlee” Harding (D)

Council Member District 4

John Amedee (R)

Council Member District 5

Charles “Kevin” Champagne (R)

Justice of the Peace, Ward 7

Connie Fanguy Foret (R)

LAFOURCHE

Clerk of Court

Annette M. Fontana (NP)

Coroner

Kayla Breaux (R)

Parish President

Archie Chaisson III (R)

Council Member District 2

William “T-Boo” Adams (R)

Council Member District 3

Mark Perque (R)