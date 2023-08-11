Here are the locals who were reelected without opposition yesterday:

August 11, 2023
August 11, 2023

Qualifying for the Oct. 14 Gubernatorial Primary election was held from Tuesday, Aug. 8 through Thursday, Aug. 10.


Those candidates without opposition were automatically elected to their offices.

Congratulations to the following:

 

Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry
Mike Strain (R)


 

BESE District 3
Sandy Holloway (R)

 

State Representative 51st Representative District
Beryl Amedee (R)

 

State Representative 52nd Representative District
Jerome “Zee” Zeringue (R)


 

State Representative 54th Representative District
Joseph Orgeron (R)

 

State Representative 55th Representative District
Bryan Fontenot (R)

TERREBONNE

 

Sheriff
Tim Soignet (R)


 

Clerk of Court
Theresa Robichaux (R)

 

Assessor
Loney Grabert (R)

 

Council Member District 2
Carl “Carlee” Harding (D)


 

Council Member District 4
John Amedee (R)

 

Council Member District 5
Charles “Kevin” Champagne (R)

 

Justice of the Peace, Ward 7
Connie Fanguy Foret (R)


 

LAFOURCHE

 

Clerk of Court
Annette M. Fontana (NP)

 

Coroner
Kayla Breaux (R)

 

Parish President 
Archie Chaisson III (R)


 

Council Member District 2
William “T-Boo” Adams (R)

 

Council Member District 3
Mark Perque (R)

 

