Here are the public health COVID vaccination events in the bayou and river parishes in June

Special public health events are happening in June throughout the bayou and river parishes to help Bring Back Louisiana with COVID vaccinations.

The events will offer the Pfizer 2-dose COVID vaccine for people ages 12 and older or the Johnson & Johnson 1-dose COVID vaccine for people ages 18 and older.

Parish health units will also offer COVID vaccinations during June in Assumption, Lafourche, St. James, St. John, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes.

To schedule an appointment, call the Louisiana vaccine hotline at 855.453.0774 or the parish health unit near you. Walk-ins are welcome as well.

Below are the details for upcoming vaccination events: