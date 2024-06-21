Here are the winners from the United Houma Nation’s historic Powwow this past weekend

The United Houma Nation (“UHN”) Powwow returned this past weekend after a five-year hiatus– here are the winners from the event.

The 12th Annual “Celebrating Abilities” Disabilities Awareness Powwow honors individuals with disabilities for the talents and abilities they contribute to our community, and according to the organizers, the powwow circle is the perfect place to embrace the inclusion of individuals with disabilities into all aspects of the community.

“The circle is sacred among our people and within a circle, no one is above anyone else – we are all equal,” states Lanor Curole, Program Director for the UHN Vocational Rehabilitation Program.

Photos provided by United Houma Nation on Facebook.

2024 CELEBRATING ABILITIES DISABILITIES AWARENESS POWWOW WINNERS

WINNERS: MEN

Golden Age 1st – John Buter

Grass 1st – Carl Jetton 2nd – Dustin Langley 3rd – Stephen WhiteEagle

Traditional 1st – Tommy Smith 2nd – Jeremy Printup 3rd – Titus Haury

Straight 1st – Nick Behen 2nd – Lucas Gilbert

Fancy 1st – Gabe Bullock 2nd – Boyd Langley, Sr. 3rd – Brian McCrea



WINNERS: WOMEN

Golden Age 1st – Deborah West 2nd – Sharon Partin 3rd – Darrilyn Printup Evan

Jingle 1st – Daylynn Mingo 2nd – Roxy Evans 3rd – Joanna Cooley

Traditional 1st – Toahani Williams 2nd – Joanne Langley 3rd – Bridget Blackowl

Fancy 1st – Sehoye Buckley 2nd – Mariah Verdin 3rd – Candice Mingo



WINNERS: TEENS

Girls Traditional 1st – Da’Niyah Horace 2nd – Aubrey Chauvin 3rd – Catherine Naquin-Ledet

Jingle/Fancy 1st – Yannabah Poola 2nd – Faithlyn Mingo 3rd – Marlys Hernandez-Fitch



WINNERS: JUNIORS

Boys Straight 1st – Darrien Steele

Girls Traditional 1st – Aiyana Basham 2nd – Keira Solis 3rd – Margo Hernandez-Fitch

Boys Fancy 1st – Aiden Williams 2nd – Brett Blackowl

Boys Grass 1st – Nacoda Castillo 2nd – Eli Poola

Jingle/Fancy 1st – Harmony Blackbear 2nd – Tayla Smith 3rd – Audrey Guerrero



Congratulations to all the winners from the 12th Annual “Celebrating Abilities” Disabilities Awareness Powwow! For more information about the United Houma Nation, please visit their Facebook page.