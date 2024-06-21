Here are the winners from the United Houma Nation’s historic Powwow this past weekend

MISSING TEEN/RUNAWAY: Shayla CollinsJune 21, 2024
The United Houma Nation (“UHN”) Powwow returned this past weekend after a five-year hiatus– here are the winners from the event.
The 12th Annual “Celebrating Abilities” Disabilities Awareness Powwow honors individuals with disabilities for the talents and abilities they contribute to our community, and according to the organizers, the powwow circle is the perfect place to embrace the inclusion of individuals with disabilities into all aspects of the community.
“The circle is sacred among our people and within a circle, no one is above anyone else – we are all equal,” states Lanor Curole, Program Director for the UHN Vocational Rehabilitation Program.
Photos provided by United Houma Nation on Facebook.
WINNERS: MEN
- Golden Age
- 1st – John Buter
- Grass
- 1st – Carl Jetton
- 2nd – Dustin Langley
- 3rd – Stephen WhiteEagle
- Traditional
- 1st – Tommy Smith
- 2nd – Jeremy Printup
- 3rd – Titus Haury
- Straight
- 1st – Nick Behen
- 2nd – Lucas Gilbert
- Fancy
- 1st – Gabe Bullock
- 2nd – Boyd Langley, Sr.
- 3rd – Brian McCrea
WINNERS: WOMEN
- Golden Age
- 1st – Deborah West
- 2nd – Sharon Partin
- 3rd – Darrilyn Printup Evan
- Jingle
- 1st – Daylynn Mingo
- 2nd – Roxy Evans
- 3rd – Joanna Cooley
- Traditional
- 1st – Toahani Williams
- 2nd – Joanne Langley
- 3rd – Bridget Blackowl
- Fancy
- 1st – Sehoye Buckley
- 2nd – Mariah Verdin
- 3rd – Candice Mingo
WINNERS: TEENS
- Girls Traditional
- 1st – Da’Niyah Horace
- 2nd – Aubrey Chauvin
- 3rd – Catherine Naquin-Ledet
- Jingle/Fancy
- 1st – Yannabah Poola
- 2nd – Faithlyn Mingo
- 3rd – Marlys Hernandez-Fitch
WINNERS: JUNIORS
- Boys Straight
- 1st – Darrien Steele
- Girls Traditional
- 1st – Aiyana Basham
- 2nd – Keira Solis
- 3rd – Margo Hernandez-Fitch
- Boys Fancy
- 1st – Aiden Williams
- 2nd – Brett Blackowl
- Boys Grass
- 1st – Nacoda Castillo
- 2nd – Eli Poola
- Jingle/Fancy
- 1st – Harmony Blackbear
- 2nd – Tayla Smith
- 3rd – Audrey Guerrero
Congratulations to all the winners from the 12th Annual “Celebrating Abilities” Disabilities Awareness Powwow! For more information about the United Houma Nation, please visit their Facebook page.