Here is the latest information from Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office as Hurricane Francine approaches

Here is the latest information from Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for residents on Hurricane Francine, which is expected to make landfall today as a Category 2 storm. Curfew goes into effect at noon, so please finalize all preparations before noon and get to a safe place to ride out the storm.
- EVACUATIONS:
- MANDATORY: residents in FEMA/State Housing and south of Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow including Port Fourchon.
- VOLUNTARY: lower Bayou Blue, Eagle Island Road, residents in mobile homes and low-lying areas, and anyone feeling vulnerable
- CURFEW: goes into effect Wednesday at noon until sunrise Thursday.
- SHELTER: Lockport Community Center (5610 Highway 1) – bring at least two days’ worth of food, water, medicine and bedding as well as power banks and charging cables for electronic devices.
- CLOSURES:
- Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office administrative offices will remain closed until further notice. There will be an increased presence of deputies patrolling the parish.
- Lafourche Parish Government offices, Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office, Clerk of Court Office, and the 17th Judicial District Court are closed Wednesday and Thursday.
- Lafourche Parish public and private schools are closed Wednesday and Thursday.
- Nicholls State University and Fletcher Technical Community College campuses will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday with all classes and campus events canceled.
- Lafourche Parish Head Start will be closed through Friday.
- Lafourche Parish Water District #1 office will be closed Wednesday.
- Lafourche Parish Assessor’s Office is available by phone only on Wednesday (no walk-ins). Call (985) 447-7242 or go to www.LPAO.net.
- ROAD & BRIDGE CLOSURES:
- Galliano Pontoon Bridge and Cote Blanche Bridge in Cut Off are closed to vehicular traffic
- Canal Street in Lockport is CLOSED under the Company Canal Bridge
- Go to 511la.org for all state highway closures.
- TRASH PICKUP: residential garbage routes will NOT run on Wednesday.
- SANDBAGS: Self-fill Locations (open 24 hours; bring a shovel):
- Thibodaux Field Office: 2565 Veterans Blvd.
- Manchester Manor: End of street, Thibodaux
- Bayou Country Club: End of Fairway Drive, Thibodaux
- Chackbay Fair Grounds: Hwy 304
- Choctaw Field Office: 122 Choctaw Barn Road
- Bayou Boeuf Bridge: Hwy 307
- Des Allemands Bridge: intersection of Bridge Road and Bayou Road
- Bayou Blue Recreation Grounds: Hwy 316 South of Hwy 182
- Raceland Ag Grounds Parking Lot: Texas Street
- Lockport Field Office: 6236 Hwy 308
- Lafourche Fire District #3 Central Station: 17462 West Main, Galliano
- Oak Ridge Community Park: Golden Meadow
- Elderly/Disabled Pickup (25 bags max, open until Noon on Wednesday):
- Thibodaux Field Office: 2565 Veterans Blvd.
- Choctaw Field Office: 122 Choctaw Barn Road
- Raceland Field Office: 129 Texas Street
- Bayou Blue Field Office: 104 Myrtle Drive
- Lockport Field Office: 6236 Highway 308
- Cut Off Field Office: 128 West 97th Street