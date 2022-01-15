Here we go again: Frigid cold Saturday night and Sunday, but still no snow!

A fast moving cold front will bring showers and more cold air to the area Saturday, into Sunday.

For the biggest headline of the weekend: North of the lake, snow flurries might be possible on Sunday. IF the cold air arrives fast enough AND IF there is still enough moisture in the area, snow flurries could form. It’s Louisiana, so we take these “ifs” seriously!

For today’s forecast, expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Temperature will rise to near 70 by noon, then fall to around 56 during the remainder of the day. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph. It will FEEL like the 20’s with howling north winds. This is not a hard freeze concern though; no worries about pipes!

Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.