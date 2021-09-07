Here’s how to apply for generator, chainsaw reimbursement through FEMA

Office of Representative Garret Graves:

This morning, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that generators and chainsaws would be eligible for reimbursement:

Generators, including non-medical, need to be purchased, or rented, prior to September 25, 2021 to be considered eligible for reimbursement. Applicants need to upload their receipts to their Disaster Assistance Account for these costs to be assessed.

More details from FEMA :

Those interested in generator and/or chainsaw reimbursement from FEMA must first apply for assistance. They may do so by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA mobile app or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). Multilingual operators are available. Lines are open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT, seven days a week. Those who use 711 or Video Relay Service may call 800-621-3362.

Applicants who purchase or rent a generator and/or chainsaw between Aug. 26, 2021 and Sept. 25, 2021, may be eligible to receive financial assistance for reimbursement if:

The applicant meets the general eligibility requirements for FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program.

The home is the applicant’s primary residence and is located in a parish designated for the Individuals and Households Program. The parishes are: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.

The generator was purchased or rented due to a disruption in electrical utility service caused by Hurricane Ida.

Proof-of-purchase or rental receipts for the items are submitted by the applicant.

Price Limits