Here are Terrebonne and Lafourche Mardi Gras Garbage Pickup Schedule

2022 Mardi Gras is in full swing and residents may be wondering about waste pickup.

For the City of Thibodaux and Terrebonne Parish Residential, Pelican Waste & Debris will NOT be operating on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 1st, 2022. All residents that have a Tuesday/Friday pickup schedule will have their service resumed on the following Friday.

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Solid Waste Divisions observes many holidays including Mardi Gras. Service will resume the next scheduled collection following the holiday.