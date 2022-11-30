Here’s the Agenda for Tonight’s Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting

The Terrebonne Parish Council will be meeting tonight, November 30, at 6:00 p.m.

The council meeting takes place at 8026 Main Street on the Second Floor in the Council Meeting Room. According to the 242-page agenda, there will be numerous items on the agenda tonight ranging from Parish project updates, an emergency ordinance, time allotted for the public to address the council, an ordinance to amend the 2022 Adopted Operating Budget and 5-Year Capital Outlay Budget of TPCG, and appointments to various boards, committees, and commissions.

If you would like to address the Council, you will be asked to complete the “Public Wishing to Address the Council” form that will be located on both ends of the counter upon entering and hand the completed form to the Chairman or the Council Clerk before the meeting begins. All public comments must be presented to the Council as a whole and addressing individuals on the Council or staff is not allowed. Each speaker will be allotted three minutes on any matter related to the parish government without discussions or questions with the council members. There may be an opportunity for an extra three minutes if the time has passed and the speaker is not finished.

Download the full agenda and materials below:

Agenda_2022_11_30_Meeting(2375)