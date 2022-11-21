Here’s what’s on the agenda for the Tues. Nov. 22 Lafourche Council Meeting

Lafourche Parish Government will hold its council meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, November 22.

The council meeting will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the Mathews Government Complex located at 4876 Hwy. 1 in Mathews. If residents cannot make the meeting, it will be live-streamed.

The nine-page agenda includes Parish President Archie Chaisson presenting a Certificate of Recognition to the Bayou Community Foundation in honor of its 10th Anniversary, a South Louisiana Economic Council presentation, and 2023 budget amendments. See below for the full meeting agenda:

Click here to download the full agenda