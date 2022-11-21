Here’s what’s on the agenda for the Tues. Nov. 22 Lafourche Council Meeting

November 21, 2022
November 21, 2022

Lafourche Parish Government will hold its council meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, November 22.

The council meeting will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the Mathews Government Complex located at 4876 Hwy. 1 in Mathews. If residents cannot make the meeting, it will be live-streamed.


The nine-page agenda includes Parish President Archie Chaisson presenting a Certificate of Recognition to the Bayou Community Foundation in honor of its 10th Anniversary, a South Louisiana Economic Council presentation, and 2023 budget amendments. See below for the full meeting agenda:

 

 

 

 

Click here to download the full agenda

Heidi Guidry
