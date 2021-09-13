Here’s what’s open in Lafourche today, Sept. 13

September 13, 2021
September 13, 2021

open sign broad through the glass of window at coffee shop

Businesses that are open in Lafourche as of September 13, 2021:

NORTH:
Family Doctor Clinic: 804 South Acadia Road, Thibodaux (8am-5pm)
Cardiovascular Institute of the South: 1320 Martin Luther King Dr., Thibodaux (7am-5pm)
Heart Center of Lafourche: 400 N Acadia Rd., Thibodaux (9am-1pm)
Digestive Health Center: 764 N Acadia Rd., Thibodaux (8am-4:30pm)
Advanced Physical Therapy and Rehab: 508 N. Acadia Rd., Thibodaux (7am-5pm)
Genesis Physical Therapy: 272 West Main Street, Thibodaux (9am-4pm)
Divinity Home Health: 200 East 6th Street, Thibodaux (8:30am-5pm)
Roundtree Dentistry: 120 Rue Colette, Thibodaux (M-Th 8am-5pm, Fri. 8am-12pm)
Thibodaux Regional Internal Medicine: 506 N Acadia Rd., Thibodaux (8am-5pm)
Ortho LA: 726 N Acadia, Thibodaux (8am-12pm) *urgent Otho care*
Coastal Urgent Care: 2031 Audubon Dr., Thibodaux (9am-8pm)
Manceaux Arcement Pizzolato Porche Chiopractic: 970 S Acadia Rd., Thibodaux (8am – *call to schedule appt. 446-2403*)
Daigle Physical Therapy: 142 Maguerite, Thibodaux (8am-12pm)
Center for Pediatrics: 604 N Acadia (8am-5pm)
Grafton Dermatology: Thibodaux (8am-12pm)
Matherne Dermatology: 416 Hwy 308, Thibodaux (8am-4:30pm)
Thibodaux Funeral Home: 104 St. Patrick, Thibodaux (9am-3pm)
CVS: 201 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (8am-5pm)
D&M Pharmacy: 1772 Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (8am-2pm)
Bayou Drug Store: 1615 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux (8am-4pm)
Southland Drugs: 1117 Audubon Ave. (8am-2pm)
Walgreens: 195 Canal, Thibodaux (9am-4pm)
Rouses #16: 204 North Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (7am-5pm)
Rouses #17: 1653 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux (8am-5pm)
Rouses #59: 1030 South Acadia Road., Thibodaux (7am-5pm)
Walmart Supercenter: 410 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (10am-5pm)
Walmart Neighborhood Market: 224 West Main Street, Thibodaux (9am-4pm)
Doller General: 305 Hwy. 20, Chackbay (8am-4pm)
Smoothie King: 210 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (8am-6pm)
PJs Coffee: 200 E Bayou Rd., Thibodaux (7am-7pm)
Waffle House: Thibodaux
Conoco Gas Station: 1715 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux
Nocko’s Discount: 1530 Highway 20, Thibodaux (6am-6pm)
Donut and Deli: 108 E Bayou Rd., Thibodaux (7am-6pm)
Go-Bears #13: 1501 St. Mary, Thibodaux (6am-7pm)
Go-Bears #40: East Bayou Rd., Thibodaux (6am-7pm)
Go-Bears #27: 2659 Hwy 1, Labadieville (6am-7pm)
Go-Bears #26: 512 Hwy. 20, Thibodaux (6am-7pm)
Go-Bears #23: 1654 Hwy 1, Thibodaux (6am-7pm)
Murphy: 412 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (7am-6pm)
Blake’s Deli: Thibodaux (7am-5:30 pm)
Thibodaux Tire and Auto: 801 Jackson Street, Thibodaux (7am-5pm)
Gary’s Propane and Cajun Cast Iron Cookware: Thibodaux
Sherwin-Williams Paint: 31 Rienzi Dr., Thibodaux (7am-1pm)
Lowe’s: 614 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux
(6am-6pm)
Coburns: 1300 Ridgefield Rd., Thibodaux (7am-4pm)
Precision Appliance: 803 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux (9am-1pm)
Synergy Bank: 1070 S Acadia, Thibodaux (9am-6pm)
Synergy Bank: 209 E Bayou Rd., Thibodaux (9am-6pm)
South Louisiana Bank: ALL Locations (Drive thru 8am-5pm, Lobby 9am-4pm)
Capital One: Thibodaux
Southern Loans: 1208 Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (8am-5pm)
United Community Bank: Thibodaux (9am-4:30pm)
Nicks Refrigeration: Thibodaux (8am-1pm)
Doug’s Service Company: 1459 Tiger Drive, Thibodaux (7am-7pm)
Lynn’s Interiors: Thibodaux (Monday 10am-5pm)
Room Solutions: Thibodaux (Monday 10am-5pm)
Southern Loans: 1208 Canal Blvd, Thibodaux
The Kut Mens Haircuts: 1050 South Acadia, Thibodaux
Durocher Veterinary Clinic: Thibodaux (M-F 8am-1pm)

 

CENTRAL:
Children’s Clinic: 110 Acadia Park Dr., Raceland (8am-5pm)
Lafourche Urgent Care: 4912 LA 1, Raceland (8:30am-5pm)
Rouses #24: 1428 Crescent Ave., Lockport (8am-4pm)
Walmart: La 1, Raceland (8am-4pm)
Dollar General: 902 Crescent Ave., Lockport (8am-4pm)
Jesters Court Gheens Truck Stop: 5375 LA 308, Gheens (8am-6pm)
Cash Magic: 109 S. Service Rd., Raceland (6am-6pm)
Shell Gas Station: 4566 LA 1, Raceland (8am-5pm)
Lockport Discount: 615 Crescent Ave., Lockport (9am-7pm)
O’Reilly Auto Parts: 730 Crescent Ave., Lockport (8am-5pm) *Also serving hot meals daily*
Napa Auto Parts: Raceland (M-Sat. 8am-3pm)
Tractor Supply: 4724 LA 1, Raceland (8am-4pm)
Sugarland Hardware: Raceland
Raceland Ag Service: 3932 Hwy 308, Raceland (M-Fri. 8am-4pm, Sat. 8am-12pm)
Family Pet Animal Hospital: 5566 N Hwy. 1, Lockport (9am-noon)
United Community Bank: Raceland (9am-4:30pm)
Bayou Boucherie Meat Market: 4980 Hwy 1, Raceland (985-242-3075)
SOUTH:
Lady of the Sea Medical Clinic: 144 W 134th, Cut Off (M- Fri. 8am-5pm)
Lady of the Sea Pharmacy #1 and #2: 144 W 134th, Cut Off (M-Fri. 8am-5pm)
Complete Occupational Health Services: 13554 Hwy 3235, Larose (M-Th. 8am-4:30pm, Fri. 8am-noon)
Total Urgent Care: 314 Hwy. 3162 Cut Off (M-Sat. 8am-5pm)
CVS: 16804 W Main Street, Cut Off (9am-5pm)
Walmart Mobile Pharmacy Unit: 16579 LA 3235, Galliano (9am-5pm)
Walgreens Mobile Unit: 13998 W Main St., Larose (M-F 9am-4pm)
Lafourche Animal Hospital: 128 W 67th, Cut Off (9am-1pm)
Rouses #81: 13086 Highway 3235, Larose (8am-5pm)
Off the Bone Market: 704 N Alex Plaisance Blvd., Golden Meadow (M 8am-6pm, 985-291-1579)
Go-Bears #25: 18513 HWY 3235, Galliano (6am-7pm)
Bayou Office Machines: 13066 W Main Street, Larose (8am-4pm)
Callais Office Supply: East 71st Street, Cut Off (M-Th. 8am-4pm, Fri. 8am-11am)
Lefort Furniture: 14672 W Main Street, Cut Off (M-F 8am-4pm, Sat. 8am-1pm)
Superior Rent to Own: 14492 West Main Street, Cut Off (9am-5pm)
CB Electrical Supplies: 20964 Hwy 1, Golden Meadow (M-Th. 7am-5pm, Fri. 7am-4:30pm)
Martin’s Heating and AC: 17396 West Main, Cut Off
AAA Complete A/C: Call 985-798-7100
Renovations Hardware: 16815 E Main St., Cut Off (7am-6pm)
Souther Home Furnishings: 14814 West Main, Cut off (M-F 8am-5pm, Sat. 9am-2pm)
Hancock Whitney Bank: 16176 W Main St., Cut Off (9am-4pm)
Dominos Pizza: 16646 W Main, Cut Off (11am-6pm)
Cher Amie’s Restaurant: 15628 W Main St., Cut Off (M-Sat. 11am-7pm) *Cash Only*
SL Bank: North Larose and Galliano (10-2)
State Bank: All locations
KMAR Supply: 654 A O Rapplet Rd., Golden Meadow (M-Fri. 7:30-5, Sat. 8-1)
Melaco Sisters Hardware: Cut Off (M-F 8am-4pm, Sat/Sun 8am-2pm)
Performance Automotive: 13161 Hwy 3235, Larose (M-F 8am-3pm)
Martin’s
3T Tire: Larose


