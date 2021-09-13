Here’s what’s open in Lafourche today, Sept. 13

Businesses that are open in Lafourche as of September 13, 2021:

NORTH:

Family Doctor Clinic: 804 South Acadia Road, Thibodaux (8am-5pm)

Cardiovascular Institute of the South: 1320 Martin Luther King Dr., Thibodaux (7am-5pm)

Heart Center of Lafourche: 400 N Acadia Rd., Thibodaux (9am-1pm)

Digestive Health Center: 764 N Acadia Rd., Thibodaux (8am-4:30pm)

Advanced Physical Therapy and Rehab: 508 N. Acadia Rd., Thibodaux (7am-5pm)

Genesis Physical Therapy: 272 West Main Street, Thibodaux (9am-4pm)

Divinity Home Health: 200 East 6th Street, Thibodaux (8:30am-5pm)

Roundtree Dentistry: 120 Rue Colette, Thibodaux (M-Th 8am-5pm, Fri. 8am-12pm)

Thibodaux Regional Internal Medicine: 506 N Acadia Rd., Thibodaux (8am-5pm)

Ortho LA: 726 N Acadia, Thibodaux (8am-12pm) *urgent Otho care*

Coastal Urgent Care: 2031 Audubon Dr., Thibodaux (9am-8pm)

Manceaux Arcement Pizzolato Porche Chiopractic: 970 S Acadia Rd., Thibodaux (8am – *call to schedule appt. 446-2403*)

Daigle Physical Therapy: 142 Maguerite, Thibodaux (8am-12pm)

Center for Pediatrics: 604 N Acadia (8am-5pm)

Grafton Dermatology: Thibodaux (8am-12pm)

Matherne Dermatology: 416 Hwy 308, Thibodaux (8am-4:30pm)

Thibodaux Funeral Home: 104 St. Patrick, Thibodaux (9am-3pm)

CVS: 201 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (8am-5pm)

D&M Pharmacy: 1772 Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (8am-2pm)

Bayou Drug Store: 1615 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux (8am-4pm)

Southland Drugs: 1117 Audubon Ave. (8am-2pm)

Walgreens: 195 Canal, Thibodaux (9am-4pm)

Rouses #16: 204 North Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (7am-5pm)

Rouses #17: 1653 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux (8am-5pm)

Rouses #59: 1030 South Acadia Road., Thibodaux (7am-5pm)

Walmart Supercenter: 410 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (10am-5pm)

Walmart Neighborhood Market: 224 West Main Street, Thibodaux (9am-4pm)

Doller General: 305 Hwy. 20, Chackbay (8am-4pm)

Smoothie King: 210 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (8am-6pm)

PJs Coffee: 200 E Bayou Rd., Thibodaux (7am-7pm)

Waffle House: Thibodaux

Conoco Gas Station: 1715 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux

Nocko’s Discount: 1530 Highway 20, Thibodaux (6am-6pm)

Donut and Deli: 108 E Bayou Rd., Thibodaux (7am-6pm)

Go-Bears #13: 1501 St. Mary, Thibodaux (6am-7pm)

Go-Bears #40: East Bayou Rd., Thibodaux (6am-7pm)

Go-Bears #27: 2659 Hwy 1, Labadieville (6am-7pm)

Go-Bears #26: 512 Hwy. 20, Thibodaux (6am-7pm)

Go-Bears #23: 1654 Hwy 1, Thibodaux (6am-7pm)

Murphy: 412 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (7am-6pm)

Blake’s Deli: Thibodaux (7am-5:30 pm)

Thibodaux Tire and Auto: 801 Jackson Street, Thibodaux (7am-5pm)

Gary’s Propane and Cajun Cast Iron Cookware: Thibodaux

Sherwin-Williams Paint: 31 Rienzi Dr., Thibodaux (7am-1pm)

Lowe’s: 614 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux

(6am-6pm)

Coburns: 1300 Ridgefield Rd., Thibodaux (7am-4pm)

Precision Appliance: 803 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux (9am-1pm)

Synergy Bank: 1070 S Acadia, Thibodaux (9am-6pm)

Synergy Bank: 209 E Bayou Rd., Thibodaux (9am-6pm)

South Louisiana Bank: ALL Locations (Drive thru 8am-5pm, Lobby 9am-4pm)

Capital One: Thibodaux

Southern Loans: 1208 Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (8am-5pm)

United Community Bank: Thibodaux (9am-4:30pm)

Nicks Refrigeration: Thibodaux (8am-1pm)

Doug’s Service Company: 1459 Tiger Drive, Thibodaux (7am-7pm)

Lynn’s Interiors: Thibodaux (Monday 10am-5pm)

Room Solutions: Thibodaux (Monday 10am-5pm)

The Kut Mens Haircuts: 1050 South Acadia, Thibodaux

Durocher Veterinary Clinic: Thibodaux (M-F 8am-1pm)

CENTRAL: Children’s Clinic: 110 Acadia Park Dr., Raceland (8am-5pm) Lafourche Urgent Care: 4912 LA 1, Raceland (8:30am-5pm) Rouses #24: 1428 Crescent Ave., Lockport (8am-4pm) Walmart: La 1, Raceland (8am-4pm) Dollar General: 902 Crescent Ave., Lockport (8am-4pm) Jesters Court Gheens Truck Stop: 5375 LA 308, Gheens (8am-6pm) Cash Magic: 109 S. Service Rd., Raceland (6am-6pm) Shell Gas Station: 4566 LA 1, Raceland (8am-5pm) Lockport Discount: 615 Crescent Ave., Lockport (9am-7pm) O’Reilly Auto Parts: 730 Crescent Ave., Lockport (8am-5pm) *Also serving hot meals daily* Napa Auto Parts: Raceland (M-Sat. 8am-3pm) Tractor Supply: 4724 LA 1, Raceland (8am-4pm) Sugarland Hardware: Raceland Raceland Ag Service: 3932 Hwy 308, Raceland (M-Fri. 8am-4pm, Sat. 8am-12pm) Family Pet Animal Hospital: 5566 N Hwy. 1, Lockport (9am-noon) United Community Bank: Raceland (9am-4:30pm) Bayou Boucherie Meat Market: 4980 Hwy 1, Raceland (985-242-3075)