Here’s what’s open in Lafourche today, Sept. 13

NORTH:
Family Doctor Clinic: 804 South Acadia Road, Thibodaux (8am-5pm)
Cardiovascular Institute of the South: 1320 Martin Luther King Dr., Thibodaux (7am-5pm)
Heart Center of Lafourche: 400 N Acadia Rd., Thibodaux (9am-1pm)
Digestive Health Center: 764 N Acadia Rd., Thibodaux (8am-4:30pm)
Advanced Physical Therapy and Rehab: 508 N. Acadia Rd., Thibodaux (7am-5pm)
Genesis Physical Therapy: 272 West Main Street, Thibodaux (9am-4pm)
Divinity Home Health: 200 East 6th Street, Thibodaux (8:30am-5pm)
Roundtree Dentistry: 120 Rue Colette, Thibodaux (M-Th 8am-5pm, Fri. 8am-12pm)
Thibodaux Regional Internal Medicine: 506 N Acadia Rd., Thibodaux (8am-5pm)
Ortho LA: 726 N Acadia, Thibodaux (8am-12pm) *urgent Otho care*
Coastal Urgent Care: 2031 Audubon Dr., Thibodaux (9am-8pm)
Manceaux Arcement Pizzolato Porche Chiopractic: 970 S Acadia Rd., Thibodaux (8am – *call to schedule appt. 446-2403*)
Daigle Physical Therapy: 142 Maguerite, Thibodaux (8am-12pm)
Center for Pediatrics: 604 N Acadia (8am-5pm)
Grafton Dermatology: Thibodaux (8am-12pm)
Matherne Dermatology: 416 Hwy 308, Thibodaux (8am-4:30pm)
Thibodaux Funeral Home: 104 St. Patrick, Thibodaux (9am-3pm)
CVS: 201 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (8am-5pm)
D&M Pharmacy: 1772 Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (8am-2pm)
Bayou Drug Store: 1615 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux (8am-4pm)
Southland Drugs: 1117 Audubon Ave. (8am-2pm)
Walgreens: 195 Canal, Thibodaux (9am-4pm)
Rouses #16: 204 North Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (7am-5pm)
Rouses #17: 1653 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux (8am-5pm)
Rouses #59: 1030 South Acadia Road., Thibodaux (7am-5pm)
Walmart Supercenter: 410 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (10am-5pm)
Walmart Neighborhood Market: 224 West Main Street, Thibodaux (9am-4pm)
Doller General: 305 Hwy. 20, Chackbay (8am-4pm)
Smoothie King: 210 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (8am-6pm)
PJs Coffee: 200 E Bayou Rd., Thibodaux (7am-7pm)
Waffle House: Thibodaux
Conoco Gas Station: 1715 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux
Nocko’s Discount: 1530 Highway 20, Thibodaux (6am-6pm)
Donut and Deli: 108 E Bayou Rd., Thibodaux (7am-6pm)
Go-Bears #13: 1501 St. Mary, Thibodaux (6am-7pm)
Go-Bears #40: East Bayou Rd., Thibodaux (6am-7pm)
Go-Bears #27: 2659 Hwy 1, Labadieville (6am-7pm)
Go-Bears #26: 512 Hwy. 20, Thibodaux (6am-7pm)
Go-Bears #23: 1654 Hwy 1, Thibodaux (6am-7pm)
Murphy: 412 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (7am-6pm)
Blake’s Deli: Thibodaux (7am-5:30 pm)
Thibodaux Tire and Auto: 801 Jackson Street, Thibodaux (7am-5pm)
Gary’s Propane and Cajun Cast Iron Cookware: Thibodaux
Sherwin-Williams Paint: 31 Rienzi Dr., Thibodaux (7am-1pm)
Lowe's: 614 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (6am-6pm)
(6am-6pm)
Coburns: 1300 Ridgefield Rd., Thibodaux (7am-4pm)
Precision Appliance: 803 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux (9am-1pm)
Synergy Bank: 1070 S Acadia, Thibodaux (9am-6pm)
Synergy Bank: 209 E Bayou Rd., Thibodaux (9am-6pm)
South Louisiana Bank: ALL Locations (Drive thru 8am-5pm, Lobby 9am-4pm)
Capital One: Thibodaux
Southern Loans: 1208 Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (8am-5pm)
United Community Bank: Thibodaux (9am-4:30pm)
Nicks Refrigeration: Thibodaux (8am-1pm)
Doug’s Service Company: 1459 Tiger Drive, Thibodaux (7am-7pm)
Lynn’s Interiors: Thibodaux (Monday 10am-5pm)
Room Solutions: Thibodaux (Monday 10am-5pm)
The Kut Mens Haircuts: 1050 South Acadia, Thibodaux
Durocher Veterinary Clinic: Thibodaux (M-F 8am-1pm)