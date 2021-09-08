Here’s what’s open in Lafourche today

The following businesses are open in Lafourche Parish as of Sept. 8:
NORTH:
Family Doctor Clinic: 804 South Acadia Road, Thibodaux (8am-5pm)
Cardiovascular Institute of the South: 1320 Martin Luther King Dr., Thibodaux (7am-5pm)
Heart Center of Lafourche: 400 N Acadia Rd., Thibodaux (9am-1pm)
Digestive Health Center: 764 N Acadia Rd., Thibodaux (8am-4:30pm)
Advanced Physical Therapy and Rehab: 508 N. Acadia Rd., Thibodaux (7am-5pm)
Genesis Physical Therapy: 272 West Main Street, Thibodaux (9am-4pm)
Divinity Home Health: 200 East 6th Street, Thibodaux (8:30am-5pm)
Thibodaux Funeral Home: 104 St. Patrick, Thibodaux (9am-3pm)
CVS: 201 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (8am-5pm)
D&M Pharmacy: 1772 Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (8am-2pm)
Bayou Drug Store: 1615 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux (8am-4pm)
Rouses #16: 204 North Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (7am-5pm)
Rouses #17: 1653 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux (8am-5pm)
Rouses #59: 1030 South Acadia Road., Thibodaux (7am-5pm)
Walmart Supercenter: 410 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (10am-5pm)
Walmart Neighborhood Market: 224 West Main Street, Thibodaux (9am-4pm)
Doller General: 305 Hwy. 20, Chackbay (8am-4pm)
Smoothie King: 210 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (8am-6pm)
PJs Coffee: 200 E Bayou Rd., Thibodaux (7am-7pm)
Conoco Gas Station: 1715 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux
Nocko’s Discount: 1530 Highway 20, Thibodaux (6am-6pm)
Donut and Deli: 108 E Bayou Rd., Thibodaux (7am-6pm)
Go-Bears #13: 1501 St. Mary, Thibodaux (6am-7pm)
Go-Bears #40: East Bayou Rd., Thibodaux (6am-7pm)
Go-Bears #27: 2659 Hwy 1, Labadieville (6am-7pm)
Go-Bears #26: 512 Hwy. 20, Thibodaux (6am-7pm)
Go-Bears #23: 1654 Hwy 1, Thibodaux (6am-7pm)
Murphy: 412 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (7am-6pm)
Thibodaux Tire and Auto: 801 Jackson Street, Thibodaux (7am-5pm)
Sherwin-Williams Paint: 31 Rienzi Dr., Thibodaux (7am-1pm)
Lowe’s: 614 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux
(6am-6pm)
Coburns: 1300 Ridgefield Rd., Thibodaux (7am-4pm)
Synergy Bank: 1070 S Acadia, Thibodaux (9am-6pm)
Synergy Bank: 209 E Bayou Rd., Thibodaux (9am-6pm)
CENTRAL:
Children’s Clinic: 110 Acadia Park Dr., Raceland (8am-5pm)
Lafourche Urgent Care: 4912 LA 1, Raceland (8:30am-5pm)
Rouses #24: 1428 Crescent Ave., Lockport (8am-4pm)
Jesters Court Gheens Truck Stop: 5375 LA 308, Gheens (8am-6pm)
Cash Magic: 109 S. Service Rd., Raceland (6am-6pm)
Shell Gas Station: 4566 LA 1, Raceland (8am-5pm)
Lockport Discount: 615 Crescent Ave., Lockport (9am-7pm)
O’Reilly Auto Parts: 730 Crescent Ave., Lockport (8am-5pm) *Also serving hot meals daily*
Tractor Supply: 4724 LA 1, Raceland (8am-4pm)
Family Pet Animal Hospital: 5566 N Hwy. 1, Lockport (9am-noon)
SOUTH:
Lady of the Sea Medical Clinic: 144 W 134th, Cut Off (M- Fri. 8am-5pm)
Lady of the Sea Pharmacy #1 and #2: 144 W 134th, Cut Off (M-Fri. 8am-5pm)
Complete Occupational Health Services: 13554 Hwy 3235, Larose (M-Th. 8am-4:30pm, Fri. 8am-noon)
CVS: 16804 W Main Street, Cut Off (9am-5pm)
Walmart Mobile Pharmacy Unit: 16579 LA 3235, Galliano (9am-5pm)
Lafourche Animal Hospital: 128 W 67th, Cut Off (9am-1pm)
Rouses #81: 13086 Highway 3235, Larose (8am-5pm)
Go-Bears #25: 18513 HWY 3235, Galliano (6am-7pm)
Bayou Office Machines: 13066 W Main Street, Larose (8am-4pm)
Lefort Furniture: 14672 W Main Street, Cut Off (M-F 8am-4pm, Sat. 8am-1pm)
Superior Rent to Own: 14492 West Main Street, Cut Off (9am-5pm)
CB Electrical Supplies: 20964 Hwy 1, Golden Meadow (M-Th. 7am-5pm, Fri. 7am-4:30pm)
Renovations Hardware: 16815 E Main St., Cut Off (7am-6pm)
Hancock Whitney Bank: 16176 W Main St., Cut Off (9am-4pm)
Dominos Pizza: 16646 W Main, Cut Off (11am-6pm)
Feature photo by Tim Mossholder