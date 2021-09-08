Here’s what’s open in Lafourche today

The following businesses are open in Lafourche Parish as of Sept. 8:

NORTH:

Family Doctor Clinic: 804 South Acadia Road, Thibodaux (8am-5pm)

Cardiovascular Institute of the South: 1320 Martin Luther King Dr., Thibodaux (7am-5pm)

Heart Center of Lafourche: 400 N Acadia Rd., Thibodaux (9am-1pm)

Digestive Health Center: 764 N Acadia Rd., Thibodaux (8am-4:30pm)

Advanced Physical Therapy and Rehab: 508 N. Acadia Rd., Thibodaux (7am-5pm)

Genesis Physical Therapy: 272 West Main Street, Thibodaux (9am-4pm)

Divinity Home Health: 200 East 6th Street, Thibodaux (8:30am-5pm)

Thibodaux Funeral Home: 104 St. Patrick, Thibodaux (9am-3pm)

CVS: 201 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (8am-5pm)

D&M Pharmacy: 1772 Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (8am-2pm)

Bayou Drug Store: 1615 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux (8am-4pm)

Rouses #16: 204 North Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (7am-5pm)

Rouses #17: 1653 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux (8am-5pm)

Rouses #59: 1030 South Acadia Road., Thibodaux (7am-5pm)

Walmart Supercenter: 410 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (10am-5pm)

Walmart Neighborhood Market: 224 West Main Street, Thibodaux (9am-4pm)

Doller General: 305 Hwy. 20, Chackbay (8am-4pm)

Smoothie King: 210 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (8am-6pm)

PJs Coffee: 200 E Bayou Rd., Thibodaux (7am-7pm)

Conoco Gas Station: 1715 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux

Nocko’s Discount: 1530 Highway 20, Thibodaux (6am-6pm)

Donut and Deli: 108 E Bayou Rd., Thibodaux (7am-6pm)

Go-Bears #13: 1501 St. Mary, Thibodaux (6am-7pm)

Go-Bears #40: East Bayou Rd., Thibodaux (6am-7pm)

Go-Bears #27: 2659 Hwy 1, Labadieville (6am-7pm)

Go-Bears #26: 512 Hwy. 20, Thibodaux (6am-7pm)

Go-Bears #23: 1654 Hwy 1, Thibodaux (6am-7pm)

Murphy: 412 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (7am-6pm)

Thibodaux Tire and Auto: 801 Jackson Street, Thibodaux (7am-5pm)

Sherwin-Williams Paint: 31 Rienzi Dr., Thibodaux (7am-1pm)

Lowe’s: 614 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux

(6am-6pm)

Coburns: 1300 Ridgefield Rd., Thibodaux (7am-4pm)

Synergy Bank: 1070 S Acadia, Thibodaux (9am-6pm)

Synergy Bank: 209 E Bayou Rd., Thibodaux (9am-6pm)

CENTRAL:

Children’s Clinic: 110 Acadia Park Dr., Raceland (8am-5pm)

Lafourche Urgent Care: 4912 LA 1, Raceland (8:30am-5pm)

Rouses #24: 1428 Crescent Ave., Lockport (8am-4pm)

Jesters Court Gheens Truck Stop: 5375 LA 308, Gheens (8am-6pm)

Cash Magic: 109 S. Service Rd., Raceland (6am-6pm)

Shell Gas Station: 4566 LA 1, Raceland (8am-5pm)

Lockport Discount: 615 Crescent Ave., Lockport (9am-7pm)

O’Reilly Auto Parts: 730 Crescent Ave., Lockport (8am-5pm) *Also serving hot meals daily*

Tractor Supply: 4724 LA 1, Raceland (8am-4pm)

Family Pet Animal Hospital: 5566 N Hwy. 1, Lockport (9am-noon)

SOUTH:

Lady of the Sea Medical Clinic: 144 W 134th, Cut Off (M- Fri. 8am-5pm)

Lady of the Sea Pharmacy #1 and #2: 144 W 134th, Cut Off (M-Fri. 8am-5pm)

Complete Occupational Health Services: 13554 Hwy 3235, Larose (M-Th. 8am-4:30pm, Fri. 8am-noon)

CVS: 16804 W Main Street, Cut Off (9am-5pm)

Walmart Mobile Pharmacy Unit: 16579 LA 3235, Galliano (9am-5pm)

Lafourche Animal Hospital: 128 W 67th, Cut Off (9am-1pm)

Rouses #81: 13086 Highway 3235, Larose (8am-5pm)

Go-Bears #25: 18513 HWY 3235, Galliano (6am-7pm)

Bayou Office Machines: 13066 W Main Street, Larose (8am-4pm)

Lefort Furniture: 14672 W Main Street, Cut Off (M-F 8am-4pm, Sat. 8am-1pm)

Superior Rent to Own: 14492 West Main Street, Cut Off (9am-5pm)

CB Electrical Supplies: 20964 Hwy 1, Golden Meadow (M-Th. 7am-5pm, Fri. 7am-4:30pm)

Renovations Hardware: 16815 E Main St., Cut Off (7am-6pm)

Hancock Whitney Bank: 16176 W Main St., Cut Off (9am-4pm)

Dominos Pizza: 16646 W Main, Cut Off (11am-6pm)

