Recently, the Houma Fire Department celebrated the pinning, and promotion of two firefighters, in the presence of fellow firefighters and family. Ryan Collins and Anthoney Hardwick were both promoted to the rank of Fire Equipment Operator. Houma Fire Department Chief Corey Henry shared the importance of recognizing the personal, and professional growth of both firemen. “We just like to take these moments and opportunities that we can to acknowledge their progression within their career. They have accepted greater responsibilities and are bettering themselves with this promotion within the department.”

FEO Collins and FEO Hardwick will work for approximately one year, mastering the skills needed for this position under the watchful eye of supervisors and peers. After that time, they must take and pass an exam, prior to accepting the permanent rank.

HFD released the following statement regarding FEO Collins, “We want to thank you for working hard and progressing your career in the fire service. While at the same time, also helping the Houma Fire Department fulfill our mission, and allowing your department to provide this needed service to the residents of Houma and Terrebonne Parish.

Another statement from HFD recognized FEO Hardwick, “Anthoney, we appreciate your dedication to our profession, and accepting more responsibility in your career in support of the overall mission to our department.”