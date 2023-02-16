HFD has Daspit Street house fire under control

The Houma Fire Department provided an updated on the Daspit Street fire. As of February 16, 2023 at 1:32 p.m. all lanes of Honduras St. are open to vehicular traffic but the 1100 block of Daspit is still closed. The fire remains under investigation, fire crews are clearing the scene.

At approximately 11:55 a..m on February 16, 2023 the Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a reported house on fire in the 1100 block of Daspit St. in west Houma. Before HFD arrived Houma Police department officers arrived on the scene, and advised working fire, but all occupants and pets were accounted for.

Once onscene active fire was visible from the C-D corner area of the home. The first arriving unit made the hydrant for water supply then made an aggressive push to the interior for attack.

The fire is under control and HFD Investigators are working on determination of the cause of the fire. No injuries are reported.